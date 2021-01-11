Dr. Kenneth Deem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Deem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Deem, MD
Dr. Kenneth Deem, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Deem works at
Dr. Deem's Office Locations
-
1
Group Health Cooperative Tacoma209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Molina Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deem?
Dr. Deem explained everything in detail asked us if we had any questions. The surgery went very well. Overall would highly recommend this Dr.
About Dr. Kenneth Deem, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1093801730
Education & Certifications
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Deem using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Deem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deem works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Deem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.