Dr. Dernovsek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Dernovsek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Dernovsek, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, St. Mary-Corwin Hospital and St. Thomas More Hospital.
Locations
Dermatology and Endocrinology LLC1925 E Orman Ave Ste 115, Pueblo, CO 81004 Directions (719) 564-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- St. Mary-Corwin Hospital
- St. Thomas More Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I truly love Dr. Dernovsek. He has been my dr. for many years. He is caring, kind and more than competent. However, he has the rudest nurse I have ever experienced. She is so rude and talks to me like I'm an idiot, which I assure you, I'm not! Why he keeps her is beyond me. I dread every appointment and phone call because of her. Please, if you've had the same experience, please leave a review. After my latest visit, I feel certain that at my next appointment, I will have to say something.
About Dr. Kenneth Dernovsek, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1952373722
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
