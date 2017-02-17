See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Pueblo, CO
Dr. Kenneth Dernovsek, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.9 (28)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Dernovsek, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, St. Mary-Corwin Hospital and St. Thomas More Hospital.

Dr. Dernovsek works at TED PULS MD PC in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Osteopenia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology and Endocrinology LLC
    1925 E Orman Ave Ste 115, Pueblo, CO 81004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 564-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital
  • St. Mary-Corwin Hospital
  • St. Thomas More Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kenneth Dernovsek, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952373722
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dernovsek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dernovsek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dernovsek works at TED PULS MD PC in Pueblo, CO. View the full address on Dr. Dernovsek’s profile.

    Dr. Dernovsek has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Osteopenia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dernovsek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Dernovsek. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dernovsek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dernovsek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dernovsek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

