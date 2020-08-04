Dr. Kenneth Desrosier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desrosier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Desrosier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Desrosier, MD
Dr. Kenneth Desrosier, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Windcrest, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Desrosier works at
Dr. Desrosier's Office Locations
Rheumatology Solutions8930 Fourwinds Dr Ste 100STE # 100, Windcrest, TX 78239 Directions (210) 590-9596
Hospital Affiliations
- Guadalupe Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EBSO, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been trying to get an appointment with Dr. Des Rosier for months now. The messaging service is not reliable. Please contact W. Tyler Dix at 210-790-4842 as soon as possible. I need a follow up blood test to see where my Immune Sysem is at and blood platelets also. He put me on Hydroxychloroquine for my possible Lupus. Thank You!
About Dr. Kenneth Desrosier, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1568447563
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall USAF MC
- Wilford Hall Usaf Med Ctr
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
