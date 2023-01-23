Dr. Kenneth Donohue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donohue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Donohue, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kenneth Donohue, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
1
Yale Orthopedics & Rehabilitation800 Howard Ave Fl 1, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-2579
2
Yale Medicine800 Boston Post Rd, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 785-2579
3
Yale Orthopaedics & Rehabilitation1445 Boston Post Rd Ste 7, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 453-1102
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Donohue performed an open capsular shift with an achilles tendon allograft on my shoulder in November of 2021. I suffer from Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, causing multidirectional instability in my shoulder joint. I had been suffering for years with extreme pain that no treatment was helping. Prior to Dr. Donohue, I had little hope in ever improving as my shoulder was popping out every time I so much as held a pen. I had been told I would have to live with it forever due to my incurable genetic condition. Dr. Donohue knew he could help me and provided me with research based evidence of the effectiveness of this surgical approach. I am now 14 months post op & my shoulder is stable as it’s ever been with 0 subluxations since. I am still noticing improvements every day. I cannot thank him enough for restoring my shoulder when I thought I’d be living with it forever. Not only is he an extremely talented surgeon, he’s also kind and you can tell he genuinely cares about his patients!
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Cleveland Clinic
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Donohue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donohue accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donohue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donohue has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donohue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
226 patients have reviewed Dr. Donohue. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donohue.
