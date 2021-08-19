Overview of Dr. Kenneth Eaddy, MD

Dr. Kenneth Eaddy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Baptist Medical Center Nassau and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Eaddy works at Baptist Inpatient Services in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.