Dr. Kenneth Easton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Easton, MD
Dr. Kenneth Easton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They completed their residency with WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Easton works at
Dr. Easton's Office Locations
Orthopedic Associates of Michigan1111 Leffingwell Ave NE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 459-7101
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Easton has a way of informing you of what your surgery is all about. He gives you a feeling of trust and confidence. He listens and has empathy for the patient. All these qualities signify a great Doctor. He is absolutely the best!
About Dr. Kenneth Easton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1194713669
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
