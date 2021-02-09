Overview of Dr. Kenneth Eckhert, MD

Dr. Kenneth Eckhert, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from Memorial University Of Newfoundland Faculty Of Internal Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.



Dr. Eckhert works at Surgical Associates Of Western New York in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.