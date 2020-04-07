Overview of Dr. Kenneth Edwards, MD

Dr. Kenneth Edwards, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.



Dr. Edwards works at Southwest Michigan Center for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Saint Joseph, MI with other offices in Niles, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Arthroscopy, Bursitis and Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.