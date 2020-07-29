Dr. Kenneth Egan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Egan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Egan, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Egan, MD is a Dermatologist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
-
1
Norwalk ASC488 Main Ave Ste 2, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 830-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Ridgefield ASC901 Ethan Allen Hwy Ste 101, Ridgefield, CT 06877 Directions (203) 830-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I specifically went to Dr. Egan to have a suspicious lesion biopsied - he refused to biopsy and told me he could "tell by looking" that it was nothing (I have a history of skin cancer as well). Months later, I went to another dermatologist who agreed that of course the lesion should be biopsied - diagnosis of skin cancer. What dermatologist looks at skin cancer with the patient asking to be biopsied, and refuses to biopsy? Stay away.
About Dr. Kenneth Egan, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- North Shore University Hospital
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Egan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Egan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Egan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Egan has seen patients for Shingles, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Egan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Egan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Egan.
