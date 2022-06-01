Overview of Dr. Kenneth Egol, MD

Dr. Kenneth Egol, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Egol works at NYU Langone Department Of Neurosurgery in New York, NY with other offices in Richmond Hill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Tibia and Fibula Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.