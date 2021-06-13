Overview of Dr. Kenneth Einhorn, MD

Dr. Kenneth Einhorn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Einhorn works at Otolaryngology Associates in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Deviated Septum, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.