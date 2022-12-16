Dr. Kenneth Ellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Ellis, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Ellis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Locations
Austin Gastroenterology7200 Wyoming Springs Dr Ste 1300, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 244-2273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ellis has been my doctor for years. He has always taken time with me to hear all my concerns and address each one. I always leave feeling respected and cared for and knowing that I am in good hands and that all my concerns have either been addressed or will be shortly addressed. Dr. Ellis is funny and personable and kind and listens carefully.
About Dr. Kenneth Ellis, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Or Health Science University Hospital
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellis has seen patients for Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.