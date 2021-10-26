See All Dermatologists in Roswell, GA
Dr. Kenneth Ellner, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (33)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Ellner, MD is a Dermatologist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll Med & Affil Hosps and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Ellner works at Atlanta Center for Dermatologic Diseases in Roswell, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA and Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Hives and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northside Plastic Surgery
    1265 Upper Hembree Rd Ste 100, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 751-1133
    Atlanta Center for Dermatologic Diseases PC
    5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 850, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 252-4333
    Alpharetta Office
    3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste C340, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 664-5225

Hospital Affiliations
  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Hives
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Oct 26, 2021
    Doctor Ellner is a doctor I could recommend without hesitation. Listens, explains and most of all, very thorough in his exams. I give him a 10!
    About Dr. Kenneth Ellner, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine Department Of Dermatology
    • Baylor Coll Med & Affil Hosps
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Ellner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ellner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ellner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ellner has seen patients for Dermatitis, Hives and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

