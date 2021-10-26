Dr. Kenneth Ellner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Ellner, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Ellner, MD is a Dermatologist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll Med & Affil Hosps and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Ellner works at
Locations
1
Northside Plastic Surgery1265 Upper Hembree Rd Ste 100, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 751-1133
2
Atlanta Center for Dermatologic Diseases PC5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 850, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 252-4333
3
Alpharetta Office3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste C340, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 664-5225
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Ellner is a doctor I could recommend without hesitation. Listens, explains and most of all, very thorough in his exams. I give him a 10!
About Dr. Kenneth Ellner, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine Department Of Dermatology
- Geo Wash University Hospital
- Baylor Coll Med & Affil Hosps
- The Johns Hopkins University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellner has seen patients for Dermatitis, Hives and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.