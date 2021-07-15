Dr. Kenneth Essig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Essig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Essig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Essig, MD
Dr. Kenneth Essig, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.
Dr. Essig's Office Locations
Baycare Medical Group Inc7599 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven, FL 33884 Directions (863) 292-4652Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and informative. Made sure we left our appointment with all questions answered.
About Dr. Kenneth Essig, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1073519310
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Essig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Essig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Essig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Essig has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Essig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Essig. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Essig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Essig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Essig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.