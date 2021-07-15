Overview of Dr. Kenneth Essig, MD

Dr. Kenneth Essig, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Essig works at Baycare Medical Group Inc in Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.