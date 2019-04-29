See All Pediatricians in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Kenneth Etokhana, MD

Pediatrics
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Etokhana, MD

Dr. Kenneth Etokhana, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University of Benin / School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, North Central Baptist Hospital and Northeast Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Etokhana works at Neo2Teen Pediatrics in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Etokhana's Office Locations

    Neo2Teen Pediatrics
    6735 FM 78 Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78244 (210) 888-9960

  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
  • Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
  • North Central Baptist Hospital
  • Northeast Baptist Hospital

Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Apr 29, 2019
    I've been with him for my children since 2013 and love taking them to him. Best pediatrician.
    About Dr. Kenneth Etokhana, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Spanish
    • 1629233127
    Education & Certifications

    • Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
    • University of Benin / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Pediatrics
