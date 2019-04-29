Dr. Kenneth Etokhana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Etokhana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Etokhana, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Etokhana, MD
Dr. Kenneth Etokhana, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University of Benin / School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, North Central Baptist Hospital and Northeast Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Etokhana works at
Dr. Etokhana's Office Locations
Neo2Teen Pediatrics6735 FM 78 Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78244 Directions (210) 888-9960
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
- North Central Baptist Hospital
- Northeast Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been with him for my children since 2013 and love taking them to him. Best pediatrician.
About Dr. Kenneth Etokhana, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1629233127
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- University of Benin / School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Etokhana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Etokhana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Etokhana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Etokhana speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Etokhana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Etokhana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Etokhana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Etokhana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.