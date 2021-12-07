Dr. Kenneth Ewane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ewane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Ewane, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Ewane, MD
Dr. Kenneth Ewane, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.
Dr. Ewane's Office Locations
Urology Associates844 Central Blvd Ste 370, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 396-8828
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleasant visit. Dr Ewane was very patient and explained all the procedures. Thank you!
About Dr. Kenneth Ewane, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ewane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ewane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ewane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ewane has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ewane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ewane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ewane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ewane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ewane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.