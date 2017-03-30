Dr. Kenneth Falchuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falchuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Falchuk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Falchuk, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital
Dr. Falchuk works at
Locations
BIDMC - Division of Gastroenterology/GI West110 Francis St Ste 8E, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (978) 462-8006
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Very caring. Explains everything. Calls you back the very same day ( usually in 10 minutes ) Saved my life. Highly recomend him..
About Dr. Kenneth Falchuk, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1639154305
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Penn Grad Hosp
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Falchuk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Falchuk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Falchuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Falchuk works at
Dr. Falchuk has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Falchuk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Falchuk speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Falchuk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falchuk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Falchuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Falchuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.