Dr. Kenneth Farmer Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Farmer Jr, MD
Dr. Kenneth Farmer Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Southeast Health Medical Center.
Dr. Farmer Jr's Office Locations
Womens Medical Center PC1118 Ross Clark Cir Ste 600, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 793-3900
Primary1108 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 793-8111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He's an amazing doctor and has taken excellent care of me throughout my pregnancy and follow up visits. Everyone in the office is very friendly.
About Dr. Kenneth Farmer Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farmer Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farmer Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farmer Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farmer Jr has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farmer Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Farmer Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farmer Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farmer Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farmer Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.