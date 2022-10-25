Overview of Dr. Kenneth Farrell, MD

Dr. Kenneth Farrell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point.



Dr. Farrell works at Broward General Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.