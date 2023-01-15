Overview of Dr. Kenneth Fatkin, DPM

Dr. Kenneth Fatkin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Fatkin works at Henderson Foot & Ankle Center in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.