Dr. Kenneth Fatkin, DPM
Dr. Kenneth Fatkin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center.
Henderson Foot and Ankle Center LLC1485 W Warm Springs Rd Ste 102, Henderson, NV 89014 Directions (702) 435-7987
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
I have had numerous problems with my right foot (big toe) and Dr. Fatkin is the only doctor I trust when it comes to my feet. He is extra attentive and understands the problems diabetics have with their feet. His staff is excellent and very professional.
- Univ of MD VA Baltimore
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- University Of Maryland
Dr. Fatkin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fatkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fatkin works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fatkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fatkin.
