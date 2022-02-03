Dr. Kenneth Feuer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feuer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Feuer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Feuer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their fellowship with Georgetown University
Dr. Feuer works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Turkey Lake9430 Turkey Lake Rd Ste 206, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 345-0988
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feuer?
I have been to many GIs but Dr. Feuer is the best. Front office always calls back, is on top of it with insurance and prescriptions, and lab work. His staff always knows who I am over the phone, greet you with a friendly smile and are the most personable. Furthermore, they are great with handling what can sometimes be awkward messages describing digestive issues. They never make you feel uncomfortable and get you in soon if it is urgent. Dr.Feuer is great about monitoring my chronic illness, will talk with you immediately after the colonoscopy as well as an additional follow up appointment and has been meticulous in following Covid safety standards, which I appreciate. Every appointment runs on time including surgical procedures. His Nurse Practitioner Jason Roy is very personable, pays attention to detail and I leave there feeling that the whole staff genuinely cares about my health and well being. A neighbor recommended this practice to me and I have since recommended it to others.
About Dr. Kenneth Feuer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, French
- 1902872781
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Baylor Coll
- Baylor Coll
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feuer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feuer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feuer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feuer works at
Dr. Feuer has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feuer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feuer speaks French.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Feuer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feuer.
