Overview

Dr. Kenneth Fields, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton.



Dr. Fields works at Baptist Gastrointestinal Specialist Sry C in Memphis, TN with other offices in Collierville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.