Dr. Kenneth Fine, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Children's National Hospital, Sibley Memorial Hospital and The George Washington University Hospital.
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, The Orthopaedic Center - Germantown12850 Middlebrook Rd Ste 307, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 972-4752
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, The Orthopaedic Center - Rockville14995 Shady Grove Rd Ste 350, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 251-1433
Washington DC Office2112 F St NW Ste 305, Washington, DC 20037 Directions (202) 912-8480MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Children's National Hospital
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- The George Washington University Hospital
Dr Fine has treated my knee arthritis for over five years and he has consistently been patient, knowledgeable, friendly and professional. He has never pressured me into having surgery, Instead I have been able to maintain an active lifestyle with the various medical interventions. Would not hesitate to recommend Dr Fine for any orthopedic issues. Staff are all terrific as well!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1851367973
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hosp of the Univ of Pennsylvania
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Fine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fine has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fine.
