Overview of Dr. Kenneth Fine, MD

Dr. Kenneth Fine, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Children's National Hospital, Sibley Memorial Hospital and The George Washington University Hospital.



Dr. Fine works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, The Orthopaedic Center - Germantown in Germantown, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD and Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.