Overview of Dr. Kenneth Fischer, MD

Dr. Kenneth Fischer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Manhattan, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan.



Dr. Fischer works at Associated Urologist in Manhattan, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.