Dr. Kenneth Fischer, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (25)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Fischer, MD

Dr. Kenneth Fischer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Manhattan, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan.

Dr. Fischer works at Associated Urologist in Manhattan, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fischer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan Inc.
    1823 College Ave, Manhattan, KS 66502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 776-3322
  2. 2
    The Plastic Surgery Clinic PA
    1419 Westport Landing Pl Ste 101, Manhattan, KS 66502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
    • Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 04, 2020
    Dr. Ficsher was an absolute professional. After an life changing accident he was able to make surgical repair. Very personable. He personally called me numerous times to check on my condition and recovery. His staff is top notch as well. Would return without hesitation.
    KJS — Jun 04, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Fischer, MD
    About Dr. Kenneth Fischer, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134131402
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Oklahoma
