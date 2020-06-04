Dr. Kenneth Fischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Fischer, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Fischer, MD
Dr. Kenneth Fischer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Manhattan, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan.
Dr. Fischer's Office Locations
Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan Inc.1823 College Ave, Manhattan, KS 66502 Directions (785) 776-3322
The Plastic Surgery Clinic PA1419 Westport Landing Pl Ste 101, Manhattan, KS 66502 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ficsher was an absolute professional. After an life changing accident he was able to make surgical repair. Very personable. He personally called me numerous times to check on my condition and recovery. His staff is top notch as well. Would return without hesitation.
About Dr. Kenneth Fischer, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1134131402
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of Oklahoma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fischer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fischer works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.
