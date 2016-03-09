Dr. Kenneth Fischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Fischer, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Fischer, MD
Dr. Kenneth Fischer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Fischer's Office Locations
Keiron Brown Psyd P.A.1801 NE 123rd St Ste 314, North Miami, FL 33181 Directions (305) 696-6766Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
He was very courteous & very thorough. He gave me a lot of clear information, making sure I understood. I really liked how right when I walked in for my new patient appt, He knew all the basic information about me ahead of time. That made me as a patient feel important. All of this was from my initial visit. I should be back in a month. Most of the office staff was friendly; they could use some help in being organized. Overall, my first appt was great!
About Dr. Kenneth Fischer, MD
- Neurology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1154372506
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fischer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fischer has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fischer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.