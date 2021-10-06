Overview of Dr. Kenneth Fitzgerald, MD

Dr. Kenneth Fitzgerald, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.



Dr. Fitzgerald works at South Hospitalist Group in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.