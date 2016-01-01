Dr. Kenneth Foster, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Foster, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Foster, DPM
Dr. Kenneth Foster, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hamilton, OH.
Dr. Foster works at
Dr. Foster's Office Locations
-
1
Midwest Orthopedics & Sports Medicine840 NW Washington Blvd Ste A, Hamilton, OH 45013 Directions (513) 867-5770
-
2
Greene Memorial Hospital Services Inc.6645 Morris Rd, Fairfield Township, OH 45011 Directions (513) 785-3700
-
3
Khn Pharmacy - Fort Hamilton1010 Cereal Ave, Hamilton, OH 45013 Directions (513) 867-3166
-
4
Hamilton Health Center On Main (outpatient Rehab)1391 Main St, Hamilton, OH 45013 Directions (513) 867-5570Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Foster?
About Dr. Kenneth Foster, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1457616450
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foster has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foster works at
Dr. Foster has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Foster has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.