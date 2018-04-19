Overview of Dr. Kenneth Foster, MD

Dr. Kenneth Foster, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Unitypoint Health Meriter and UW Health University Hospital.



Dr. Foster works at Meriter Hospital in Madison, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.