Dr. Kenneth Fox, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
2.6 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Fox, MD

Dr. Kenneth Fox, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in San Francisco, CA. 

Dr. Fox works at Kaiser Permanente Specialty Svs in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fox's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sleepmed of California Inc
    450 6th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 833-2202
  2. 2
    Kfh San Francisco Laboratory
    2425 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 833-2000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebrovascular Disease
Anterior Horn Disease
Ataxia
Cerebrovascular Disease
Anterior Horn Disease
Ataxia

Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Mar 06, 2020
    I had seen 7 neurologists over 9 months and he was the one who finally found out what was wrong. He is well versed in rare diseases with rare presentations. I felt very comfortable with him and he answered questions clearly and promptly. I’ve now had him for 5 months and he has been fantastic at treating my condition. I have a subtype of MG that many doctors are resistant to treat and I haven’t had a single problem with Dr. Fox
    Haley — Mar 06, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Fox, MD
    About Dr. Kenneth Fox, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710065370
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fox works at Kaiser Permanente Specialty Svs in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Fox’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

