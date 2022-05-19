Overview of Dr. Kenneth Fretwell, MD

Dr. Kenneth Fretwell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Fretwell works at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Richmond Hill, NY with other offices in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Lump and Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.