Dr. Kenneth Frick, DDS
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Frick, DDS is an Endodontics Practitioner in Lees Summit, MO.
Locations
Aspen Dental1680 NW Chipman Rd, Lees Summit, MO 64081 Directions (844) 226-1741
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kenneth Frick, DDS
- Endodontics
- English
- 1043218423
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frick accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
