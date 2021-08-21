Overview of Dr. Kenneth Friedman, DPM

Dr. Kenneth Friedman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Friedman works at Ankle And Foot Center in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.