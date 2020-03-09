Dr. Kenneth Fromkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fromkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Fromkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kenneth Fromkin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Dr. Fromkin works at
CCF - Weston - Virgilio Salanga, MD2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Fromkin is a fantastic vascular surgeon. You can tell he really cares in fact I was slightly awake during the last part of my surgery and he was shouting with joy and dancing because he cleared a blockage in my leg. You couldn’t be in better hands with a more passionate doctor. I saw previous doctors and no one could figure out my problem but he did tests and figured it out right away. I am so lucky to have him by my side.
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- New York Presbyterian Cornell
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University
- Cardiology
Dr. Fromkin has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fromkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
