Dr. Kenneth Gainer Jr, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Gainer Jr, MD

Dr. Kenneth Gainer Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Clairsville, OH. 

Dr. Gainer Jr works at Kenneth Gainer, MD in Saint Clairsville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gainer Jr's Office Locations

    Kenneth Gainer, MD
    51560 National Rd, Saint Clairsville, OH 43950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 296-5588

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 23, 2022
    Dr. Gainer is exceptional. He listens to the child as well as the parent and is unhurried, taking his time to be thorough. I didn't feel like an inconvenience to him which is rare at a doctor's office. His staff is compassionate, capable, and welcoming. Highly recommend.
    M. Brown — Aug 23, 2022
    About Dr. Kenneth Gainer Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851445985
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Gainer Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gainer Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gainer Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gainer Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gainer Jr works at Kenneth Gainer, MD in Saint Clairsville, OH. View the full address on Dr. Gainer Jr’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gainer Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gainer Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gainer Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gainer Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

