Dr. Kenneth Gainer Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gainer Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Gainer Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Gainer Jr, MD
Dr. Kenneth Gainer Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Clairsville, OH.
Dr. Gainer Jr works at
Dr. Gainer Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Kenneth Gainer, MD51560 National Rd, Saint Clairsville, OH 43950 Directions (740) 296-5588
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gainer Jr?
Dr. Gainer is exceptional. He listens to the child as well as the parent and is unhurried, taking his time to be thorough. I didn't feel like an inconvenience to him which is rare at a doctor's office. His staff is compassionate, capable, and welcoming. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Kenneth Gainer Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1851445985
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gainer Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gainer Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gainer Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gainer Jr works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gainer Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gainer Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gainer Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gainer Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.