Dr. Kenneth Garay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Garay, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Garay, MD
Dr. Kenneth Garay, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.
Dr. Garay works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Garay's Office Locations
-
1
New Margaret Hague377 Jersey Ave Ste 220, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 915-2380Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garay?
Great Doctor. One of the best I have seen. Years of experience and incredible patient care. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Kenneth Garay, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1518055730
Education & Certifications
- Abington Meml Hosp
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garay accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garay works at
Dr. Garay has seen patients for Vocal Cord Polyp and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Garay. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.