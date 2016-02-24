Overview of Dr. Kenneth Garay, MD

Dr. Kenneth Garay, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.



Dr. Garay works at Barnabas Health Medical Group in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vocal Cord Polyp and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.