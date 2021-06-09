Overview

Dr. Kenneth Garrod, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Garrod works at Stuart M Goldman DPM in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.