Dr. Kenneth Gati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Gati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Gati, MD
Dr. Kenneth Gati, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Magnolia, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Magnolia Regional Medical Center and Medical Center Of South Arkansas.
Dr. Gati works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gati's Office Locations
-
1
Magnolia Outpatient Clinic101 Hospital Dr, Magnolia, AR 71753 Directions (870) 862-1144
-
2
South Arkansas Surgery Center2704 Vine St, El Dorado, AR 71730 Directions (870) 862-1144
-
3
South Arkansas Orthopaedics2700 Vine St, El Dorado, AR 71730 Directions (870) 862-1144
Hospital Affiliations
- Magnolia Regional Medical Center
- Medical Center Of South Arkansas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gati?
I am 28 now and have not had any issues with my arm since then. He’s the best doctor I know.
About Dr. Kenneth Gati, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1831186709
Education & Certifications
- UAMS
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Louisiana Tech University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gati works at
Dr. Gati has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Femur Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.