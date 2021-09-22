Dr. Kenneth Geiger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geiger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Geiger, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Geiger, MD
Dr. Kenneth Geiger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hawthorne, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE.
Dr. Geiger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Geiger's Office Locations
-
1
P K Sehdeva MD A Professional Corporation12321 Hawthorne Blvd, Hawthorne, CA 90250 Directions (310) 679-1441Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Geiger?
I've never met a better gynaecologist. He is really caring and helpful. Thank you for providing me the best possible treatment. Strongly suggested!!!
About Dr. Kenneth Geiger, MD
- Neurology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1992965859
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geiger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geiger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geiger works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Geiger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geiger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geiger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geiger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.