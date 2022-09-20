See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Kenneth Gelman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kenneth Gelman, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.2 (28)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Gelman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Gelman works at Kenneth M Gelman MD in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Kenneth M Gelman MD
    9900 Stirling Rd Ste 300, Hollywood, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 432-2228

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Female Infertility
Hormone Imbalance
Male Infertility
Female Infertility
Hormone Imbalance
Male Infertility

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Ovary Tissue Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gelman?

    Sep 20, 2022
    I had a horrible experience with another fertility doctor prior to meeting Dr Gelman. Dr Gelman listen to all my concerns. He guided us through out the whole process. I would email him past business hours and he always responded. I am finally pregnant after years of trying and we couldn't thank Dr Gelman and staff enough! I highly recommend him.
    Christina — Sep 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Gelman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kenneth Gelman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gelman to family and friends

    Dr. Gelman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gelman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kenneth Gelman, MD.

    About Dr. Kenneth Gelman, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902909211
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mt Sinai Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Connecticut College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Gelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gelman works at Kenneth M Gelman MD in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gelman’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kenneth Gelman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.