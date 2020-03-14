Dr. Kenneth Glazier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glazier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Glazier, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Glazier, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Glazier works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterologists of Ocean County PA477 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (609) 971-5949Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Gastroenterologists Ocean County939 Lacey Rd, Forked River, NJ 08731 Directions (609) 971-5949
-
3
Brick Office1617 Route 88, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 349-4422
-
4
Endoscopy Center of Toms River473 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 349-4422
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glazier?
As soon as I walked in to the office I was greeted by a very kind and friendly staff they were very alert and eager to answer any question I might have had. Over the years I've been to quite a few doctor appointments and must say that Gina,Paula and Jenn where so helpful in every way they could possibly be I was extremely impressed. Now when it comes to Dr Glazier I already knew I was in the best hands I could be in because as far as I'm concerned he SAVED my Dad when nobody else could figure out what was wrong with him so I knew I was in very very good hands Plus he's pretty easy to talk to and he listens to what you have to say . Plus he's a pretty kool guy
About Dr. Kenneth Glazier, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245296243
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Physical Surgs|Robt Wood Johnson University Med School
- Boston City Hosp/Boston University Med School
- Boston Medical Center Corporation
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glazier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glazier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glazier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glazier works at
Dr. Glazier has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Heartburn and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glazier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Glazier speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Glazier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glazier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glazier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glazier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.