Dr. Kenneth Godwin, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (18)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Godwin, DO

Dr. Kenneth Godwin, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.

Dr. Godwin works at Godwin Plastic Surgery Center in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Yardley, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Godwin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Godwin Plastic Surgery Center
    3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 204, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Godwin Plastic Surgery Center
    301 Oxford Valley Rd Ste 903, Yardley, PA 19067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Second-Degree Burns
Burn Injuries
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 06, 2023
    I am so pleased with the results of my mini face lift and eye surgery! Dr Godwin did an amazing job and his staff is the best!
    About Dr. Kenneth Godwin, DO

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • Male
    • 1760633150
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • General Surgery and Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
    • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
    • Jefferson Frankford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Godwin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Godwin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Godwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Godwin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godwin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Godwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Godwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

