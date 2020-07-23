Overview of Dr. Kenneth Goins, MD

Dr. Kenneth Goins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Goins works at The University of Kansas Health System in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS, Overland Park, KS and Prairie Village, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Keratoconus, Herpetic Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.