Dr. Kenneth Goins, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Goins, MD

Dr. Kenneth Goins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Goins works at The University of Kansas Health System in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS, Overland Park, KS and Prairie Village, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Keratoconus, Herpetic Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Goins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    KU MedWest
    7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  2. 2
    Medical Pavilion
    2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  3. 3
    The University of Kansas Cancer Center
    4000 Cambridge St # 1045, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  4. 4
    Ambulatory Surgery Center
    10720 Nall Ave # 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  5. 5
    Eye Center
    7400 State Line Rd Ste 212, Prairie Village, KS 66208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Keratoconus
Herpetic Keratitis
Corneal Diseases
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Cataract
  View other providers who treat Drusen
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Stye
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Floaters
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat LASIK
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 23, 2020
    I was very impressed with dr goins ,very concerned prop on address the issue .I have complete trust in him doing my surgery
    De Ann — Jul 23, 2020
    About Dr. Kenneth Goins, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588665640
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Hospital
    • Lexington Medical Center
    • Lexington Medical Center
    • University of Kentucky College of Medicine
