Dr. Kenneth Gold, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Gold, MD
Dr. Kenneth Gold, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Baylor College Med|Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, Phelps Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Gold works at
Dr. Gold's Office Locations
Imbert Cancer Center440 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (718) 470-7550Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- Phelps Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wow! What an amazing doctor. I ran very late to my appointment yet he answered all of my questions and explained my condition to me for over an hour. He also has wonderful bedside manner, a very compassionate doctor. Thank you again Elizabeth!
About Dr. Kenneth Gold, MD
- Hematology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Columbia P&amp;S|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia Campus
- Columbia P&S
- Geo Wash U Hosp|George Washington University Hospital
- Baylor College Med|Baylor College Of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gold has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Anemia and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gold speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.