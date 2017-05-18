Overview of Dr. Kenneth Golda, DPM

Dr. Kenneth Golda, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Surgical Hospital Of Oklahoma.



Dr. Golda works at Dr Gerry P. Holland Oklahoma City, Ok in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.