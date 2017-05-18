Dr. Kenneth Golda, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Golda, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Golda, DPM
Dr. Kenneth Golda, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Surgical Hospital Of Oklahoma.
Dr. Golda's Office Locations
St Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City, Ok1000 N Lee Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 272-4200
Foot & Ankle Clinic1522 SW 89th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Directions (405) 691-6694
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- Surgical Hospital Of Oklahoma
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Scheduling an appointment was so quick and efficient. The front desk staff very professional with awesome customer service. Dr. Golda was just so patient professional friendly. Explained what procedure I needed, and made sure I understood everything. Ask if I had questions. I was very pleased with my first office visit. Procedure day, Dr. Golda went over what he was going to do again, he wanted to make sure I understood. Surgery went well, and I highly recommend Dr. Golda!!
About Dr. Kenneth Golda, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dr's General Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
