Dr. Kenneth Goranson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Goranson, MD

Dr. Kenneth Goranson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Goranson works at KENNETH D GORANSON MD in Mountain View, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Goranson's Office Locations

    Kenneth D Goranson MD
    2204 Grant Rd Ste 101, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 961-8840

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 13, 2022
    Dr Goranson is kind, supportive, patient and experienced. He heard me, responded to my needs and made me feel I had a say in my treatment decisions. I healed under his professional and attentive care. Thank you
    Yasmeen Khan — Jun 13, 2022
    About Dr. Kenneth Goranson, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    42 years of experience
    English
    1770689440
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Goranson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goranson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goranson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goranson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goranson works at KENNETH D GORANSON MD in Mountain View, CA. View the full address on Dr. Goranson’s profile.

    Dr. Goranson has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goranson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Goranson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goranson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goranson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goranson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

