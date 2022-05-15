Dr. Kenneth Grabow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grabow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Grabow, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Grabow, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Grabow works at
Locations
Grabow Medical Group400 N Tustin Ave Ste 470, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 242-4224
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grabow is great, love seeing him and he has helped me a lot. His front office staff is very friendly and helpful and on top of things 100%. Raphael, his back office MA, is super kind and helpful as well. The entire staff, minus his PA/NP, is wonderful and accommodating. If you are in need of a pain management team, I would go here!
About Dr. Kenneth Grabow, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1629089529
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grabow accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grabow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Grabow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grabow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grabow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grabow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.