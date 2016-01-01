Overview

Dr. Kenneth Grabowski, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Portage, MI. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DETROIT MERCY.



Dr. Grabowski works at Great Lakes Orthodontics PC in Portage, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.