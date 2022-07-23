Overview of Dr. Kenneth Graf, MD

Dr. Kenneth Graf, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ.



Dr. Graf works at Cooper Bone & Joint Institute in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Fracture, Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.