Dr. Kenneth Graf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Orthopedic Surgeons
- NJ
- Cherry Hill
- Dr. Kenneth Graf, MD
Dr. Kenneth Graf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Graf, MD
Dr. Kenneth Graf, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Dr. Graf works at
Dr. Graf's Office Locations
-
1
Cooper Bone & Joint Institute2339 Route 70 W Fl 2, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Fracture
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
- View other providers who treat Femur Fracture
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Humerus Fracture
- View other providers who treat Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Knee Fracture
- View other providers who treat Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
- View other providers who treat Tibia and Fibula Fractures
- View other providers who treat Broken Arm
- View other providers who treat Excision of Tibia or Fibula
- View other providers who treat Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Ankle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Avascular Necrosis
- View other providers who treat Bone Scan
- View other providers who treat Clavicle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Excision of Femur or Knee
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Foot Fracture
- View other providers who treat Hip Replacement
- View other providers who treat Joint Fluid Test
- View other providers who treat Knee Arthroscopy
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Meniscus Surgery
- View other providers who treat Musculoskeletal Function Test
- View other providers who treat Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
- View other providers who treat Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
- View other providers who treat Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
- View other providers who treat Spinal and Postural Screening
- View other providers who treat Spine Fracture Treatment
- View other providers who treat Total Hip Replacement
- View other providers who treat Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
- View other providers who treat Wrist Fracture
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendon Rupture
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Bunion Surgery
- View other providers who treat Calcaneus Fracture
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Release
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Complex Fractures
- View other providers who treat Distal Radius Fracture
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Elbow Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Elbow Injuries
- View other providers who treat Elbow Replacement
- View other providers who treat Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
- View other providers who treat Excision of Humerus
- View other providers who treat Excision of Radius or Ulna
- View other providers who treat Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
- View other providers who treat Foot Sprain
- View other providers who treat Forearm Fracture
- View other providers who treat Fracture
- View other providers who treat Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
- View other providers who treat Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Hand Fracture
- View other providers who treat Hip Replacement Revision
- View other providers who treat Hip Resurfacing
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
- View other providers who treat Knee Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Knee Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Knee Replacement
- View other providers who treat Knee Replacement Revision
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Metatarsal Fracture
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Nerve Block, Somatic
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteomyelitis
- View other providers who treat Periacetabular Osteotomy
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Block
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Surgery
- View other providers who treat Sacrum Disorders
- View other providers who treat Scaphoid Fractures
- View other providers who treat Scapular Fracture
- View other providers who treat Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Fracture Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Injury
- View other providers who treat Spinal Fusion
- View other providers who treat Spinal Nerve Block
- View other providers who treat Steroid Injection
- View other providers who treat Synovial Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
- View other providers who treat Trigger Finger
- View other providers who treat Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Graf?
Ten years ago I fell and shattered both calcaneus heel bones. They were major and very complex fractures. As a professional aerialist, the prognosis for me performing, teaching, dancing or even walking normally again was not good. Dr. Graf understood I am an athlete and chose surgical options that did not 'fuse' my ankle bones. As a result, I was able to make an almost complete recovery, walk, dance, teach, and even performed semi-professionally for many more years. My injury was extreme but his surgical skill gave me a second chance. As I age the bones develop arthritis It is possible I will need further surgery. Though I would have to fly across the country, I will seek him out as the best and most trusted orthopeodic surgeon. I can't thank him enough.
About Dr. Kenneth Graf, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1477528321
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Graf using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Graf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graf works at
Dr. Graf has seen patients for Pelvic Fracture, Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Graf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.