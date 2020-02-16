See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Crossville, TN
Super Profile

Dr. Kenneth Grinspun, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (27)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Grinspun, MD

Dr. Kenneth Grinspun, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Crossville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center and Cumberland Medical Center.

Dr. Grinspun works at Tier 1 Orthopedics in Crossville, TN with other offices in Cookeville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grinspun's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tier 1 Orthopedic & Neurosurgery
    35 Taylor Ave, Crossville, TN 38555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 526-9518
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Tier 1 Orthopedic & Neurosurgery
    105 S Willow Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 526-9518
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cookeville Regional Medical Center
  • Cumberland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 16, 2020
    Just had one of the worst patella ruptures and with surgery ,Dr. Grinspun was great to explain everything in detail before and after surgery, great bedside manners on my way to recover so pleased that I have Dr. Grinspun as my doctor. Dr. Grinspun will for sure handle any other orthopedic situations in the future. His staff Lindsay was as well great in post surgery situations.
    Jere Wright — Feb 16, 2020
    About Dr. Kenneth Grinspun, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese
    • 1902804198
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Mississippi
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    • MIT
    • Orthopedic Surgery
