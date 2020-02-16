Overview of Dr. Kenneth Grinspun, MD

Dr. Kenneth Grinspun, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Crossville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center and Cumberland Medical Center.



Dr. Grinspun works at Tier 1 Orthopedics in Crossville, TN with other offices in Cookeville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.