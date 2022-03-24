Dr. Kenneth Grosslight, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grosslight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Grosslight, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Grosslight, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Grosslight works at
Locations
-
1
Physician's Pain and Spine3227 Sunset Blvd Bldg F, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 724-2336
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grosslight?
Only doctor who recommended a procedure to fix a problem I had with headaches starting in my neck and it worked. I had suffered with this over 10 years. I am now headache free. I am forever grateful
About Dr. Kenneth Grosslight, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1194770115
Education & Certifications
- 1986|2005|2012|Ohio State University|UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT COLUMBIA
- 1985|University of Virginia / Main Campus
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grosslight accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grosslight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grosslight works at
Dr. Grosslight has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grosslight on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Grosslight. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grosslight.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grosslight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grosslight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.