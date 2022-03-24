Overview

Dr. Kenneth Grosslight, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Grosslight works at Physician's Pain and Spine in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.